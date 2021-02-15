Advertisement

Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 AMG SLC43 roadster at a Mercedes-Benz...
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 AMG SLC43 roadster at a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling around 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall comes after Mercedes-Benz learned of a crash in Europe where the automatic emergency-call system sent the wrong position of the vehicle. It began an investigation in October 2019, and it eventually found other similar events. A company spokesman said that it found none in the United States.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including those classed CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G. The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine
Fatal Crash in Marion County Map
Fatal crash kills man in Marion County

Latest News

Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Tremayne Nez stands outside the Coconino County...
Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
Some storms could be severe
AJ Afternoon Forecast