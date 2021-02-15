Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of February 15

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the stories you need to pay attention for the week of Feb 15.

Monday is Presidents day and while the state of Florida itself doesn’t recognize the holiday, all federal buildings and post offices will be closed.

Students in Alachua and Marion Co. will have the day off from school.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Alachua Co. for the the upcoming municipal elections.

The election is March 16th. District-One seat held by Gigi Simmons is up for grabs. She’s being challenged by Desmon Duncan-Walker.

The at-large “B” seat held by Gail Johnson is on the ballot as well. She’ll be facing Gabriel Hillel.

If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so here.

On Thursday, the Lake City Medical Center will celebrate their centennial.

The center will enjoy the milestone by burying a time capsule to opened 100-years later.

On Friday, the Florida Gator baseball team will play their first game in the brand new Florida Ballpark.

The Gators will host Miami in a three game serious to break in the new field.

You can get these stories sent directly to your inbox by signing up for WCJB’s Daily Newsletter.

