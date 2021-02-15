Valentine’s Day shooting sends two to the hospital in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are investigating a Valentine’s Day shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Sunday morning on NW 7th Avenue, near the intersection of US441 and US27.

Officers say multiple rounds were fired at the home, while the residents were inside sleeping. A 70-year old woman and a 25-year-old man were struck during the shooting.

They were in separate rooms of the house when the shooting happened.

Officers say the victims did not give any details about the suspects.

