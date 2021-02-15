Advertisement

Valentine’s Day shooting sends two to the hospital in Ocala

The shooting happened on Sunday morning on NW 7th Avenue, near the intersection of US441 and...
The shooting happened on Sunday morning on NW 7th Avenue, near the intersection of US441 and US27.(Gray Media)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are investigating a Valentine’s Day shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Sunday morning on NW 7th Avenue, near the intersection of US441 and US27.

Officers say multiple rounds were fired at the home, while the residents were inside sleeping. A 70-year old woman and a 25-year-old man were struck during the shooting.

They were in separate rooms of the house when the shooting happened.

Officers say the victims did not give any details about the suspects.

