Advertisement

A witness could be held in contempt of court in a Gainesville hookah lounge shooting case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A witness could be held in contempt of court, in the case against a man accused of a shooting at a Gainesville hookah lounge.

Court documents show Andy Maharaj failed to comply with a witness subpoena for the defense.

In the case, 46-year-old Jonathan Corey Smith is charged with shooting a man from Orlando November 2019 during a rap concert at the Heart of the City Hookah Lounge.

The court has ordered Maharaj to appear on March 8th. If he fails to, an order of arrest may be issued.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Latest News

A North-Central Florida Army and Navy veteran sent his prized motorcycle to a man he thought...
Army and Navy Veteran said he was scammed, causing him to lose his motorcycle; “I was frozen”
University of Florida veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile’s stomach
University of Florida veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile’s stomach
Injunction against city of Gainesville denied making upcoming municipal election go on as...
Injunction against city of Gainesville denied making upcoming municipal election go on as scheduled
Update: Construction on Fanning Springs hotel stalled after lawsuit
Update: Construction on Fanning Springs hotel stalled after lawsuit