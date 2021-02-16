A witness could be held in contempt of court in a Gainesville hookah lounge shooting case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A witness could be held in contempt of court, in the case against a man accused of a shooting at a Gainesville hookah lounge.

Court documents show Andy Maharaj failed to comply with a witness subpoena for the defense.

In the case, 46-year-old Jonathan Corey Smith is charged with shooting a man from Orlando November 2019 during a rap concert at the Heart of the City Hookah Lounge.

The court has ordered Maharaj to appear on March 8th. If he fails to, an order of arrest may be issued.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.