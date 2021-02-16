Alachua county commissioners raise questions as the Children’s Trust of Alachua County updates board.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Children’s Trust of Alachua County gave an update on where they are over two years into inception.

Today members of the trust met with Alachua county commissioners to update them on programs they have been working on. Programs provided by the trust include a universal home visiting program where nurses visit newborns. Other programs include early education and emotional development programs for children. The discussion was heavily centered on young children in the county. County commissioner Marihelen Wheeler spoke about the need for emotional support for older kids as well.

“Teenagers who are dealing with mental health issues can be a real problem from the community and for their families and so I don’t see that we would have a hard time convincing our taxpayers that money is being well spent in the direction of our teenagers,” said commissioner Wheeler

Others such as commissioner Anna Prizzia spoke about the need for more stories to help shed light on the children that are being served.

“Having personally worked in the area of youth development it can be very easy to present some numbers that look really good on paper. But, sometimes the real nitty-gritty is in the stories and what’s really happening on the ground and the depth of those relationships,” said commissioner Prizzia.

The next meeting of the trust will be to discuss programs for children between the age of 6- and 18-years old in the county. That meeting will be next month.

