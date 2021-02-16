Advertisement

An escaped inmate in Suwannee County is back behind bars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An escaped inmate in Suwannee County is back behind bars after he left a work detail on Tuesday

Deputies closed CR136 near Live Oak, while they searched for Devin Skipper.

Jail records show that the 31-year-old has been in jail since December on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a probation violation.

TRENDING: ‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’

Deputies quickly found Skipper.

He now faces escape charges as well as resisting arrest.

Skipper is being held without bond in the Suwannee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Latest News

Lake City neighborhood sustains damage after tornado warned storm
Lake City neighborhood sustains damage after tornado warned storm
Bear-a-thon begins on Wednesday
Bear-a-thon event for children’s cancer begins Wednesday
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for answers in a shooting that took a man’s...
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
vaccine
Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday