To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - An escaped inmate in Suwannee County is back behind bars after he left a work detail on Tuesday

Deputies closed CR136 near Live Oak, while they searched for Devin Skipper.

Jail records show that the 31-year-old has been in jail since December on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and a probation violation.

TRENDING: ‘We are not turning back:’ Gov. DeSantis calls CDC guidelines to opening schools a ‘disgrace’

Deputies quickly found Skipper.

He now faces escape charges as well as resisting arrest.

Skipper is being held without bond in the Suwannee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.