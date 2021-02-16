Army and Navy Veteran said he was scammed, causing him to lose his motorcycle; “I was frozen”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Steve Simmons sent his prized motorcycle to Robert Scott Allen, someone he said he thought was a friend. Simmons said he was scammed and received his bike back after eight months but in pieces. Now, he doesn’t care about the $300 he paid upfront to Allen, and he wants to get a bike he can ride.

According to St. Johns County’s court documents, Allen was convicted of “Organized Scheme to Defraud” and “Organized Scheme to Defraud less than $20,000.”

“I was frozen, I was like what the heck just happened here,” that was how Simmons felt when he picked up his bike just a few weeks ago.

The Navy and Army veteran, who also served as a firefighter, said his motorcycle is his pride and joy.

As a veteran suffering from PTSD, riding the bike helped him cope. For months it was out of his hands and in possession of Allen, and for months Simmons said he would give different reasons as to why Simmons didn’t finish the job.

“His father came down sick, and I’m all about family. I say, ‘Alright, take care of your dad.’ Family comes first. I can understand that.”

Then Simmons said Allen told him his wife got sick, he got ill, and his wife’s dad died. According to Simmons, he was willing to pick up the bike, but Allen never gave him an address. When he was ready to pick up the bike, he said Allen told him another problem came up.

“He said he had it all done. All put together. Then there was a problem when they went to start it. They had to replace the electronic control box. Come to find out that particular style box does not even exist on my motorcycle.”

Simmons said Allen told him he was doing all of this to help a friend out. Simmons called law enforcement in Lake City for help after not seeing his motorcycle since April. Simmons said the police department informed him it was the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, and he said a deputy went with him to pick up the bike. When he finally saw the bike for the first time since April, he was devastated. According to Simmons, wires on the motorcycle were cut, and pieces were missing.

“I sat there for 20 minutes to half an hour on the back of my car in tears. I couldn’t even strap the bike down because it took me that long to relax.”

Simmons explained when he finally got the bike strapped on, he had to pull over because he couldn’t focus on the road. He took the bike to a repair shop, and they told him the repairs would cost more than the bike.

TV20 reached out to Robert Scott Allen on Monday evening before the story was published, and he said claims that he scammed this man are false.

Simmons is hoping to get back on the bike and is looking at purchasing another one. If you would like to help this veteran, click here to view his GoFundMe page.

