Advertisement

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, leaving a trail of heavy destruction.(Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A tornado ripped through North Carolina’s Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, destroying homes, downing powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapping trees in half, news outlets reported.

“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes.

Ingram said searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. He’s asked people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the streets and search for victims.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Latest News

Jacob Jepson
Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric
This could be the first major test for the Biden administration on its Iran policy, how to find...
Investigation underway after Iraq rocket attack kills contractor
Jacob Jepson
Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen
Benjamin Townsel
Man wanted on federal weapons charges is arrested