Bear-a-thon event for children’s cancer begins Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -K-Country’s 22nd annual Bear-a-thon is taking place Wednesday. The event lasts from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, K-Country was able to raise over $100 thousand. Wind FM is also helping out this year. The $40 donation goes towards bears for children to have during their cancer treatments or chemo ducks. The ducks have ports similar to the ones these children will have. These plush toys will be going to children being treated for cancer at UF Health’s children’s hospital. K-Country on-air personality Mr. Bob says all the money donated goes to this local cause.

“What’s cool about this, the kids get to take this with them when they are going through the chemo treatments or just the regular treatments as well,” He said while discussing the stuffed animals. “They can’t be there with mommy and daddy so they take these along so they can hold on to something, which is really great.”

The money will go to Stop Children’s Cancer. They will purchase and distribute the bears and ducks.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.