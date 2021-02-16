Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
Gators head coach Dan Mullen did not interview with an NFL Team, does not close door on coaching in NFL
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says