COVID-19 vaccine event in Alachua County canceled

(KXII)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A planned COVID-19 vaccine event in Alachua County is canceled.

According to The Department of Health in Alachua County severe weather up north has delayed the shipments of Moderna vaccine doses, so the second-dose event that was scheduled for this Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church has been canceled.

The DOH says that individuals that had confirmed appointments for this event will be rescheduled in the near future.

