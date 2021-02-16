Dunnellon man wins $500,000 lottery prize

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize.

56-year-old Charles Gostomski purchased a top prize-winning Break the Bank Bingo scratch-off ticket from the Joy Food Stores on North Williams Street in Dunnellon.

People with winning lottery tickets valued at $600 or more can visit Florida Lottery offices with an appointment. Players can also use the secured drop boxes located at district offices or mail tickets to a district office or Florida Lottery Headquarters.

