Dunnellon man wins $500,000 lottery prize
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize.
56-year-old Charles Gostomski purchased a top prize-winning Break the Bank Bingo scratch-off ticket from the Joy Food Stores on North Williams Street in Dunnellon.
