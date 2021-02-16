Gators head coach Dan Mullen did not interview with an NFL Team, does not close door on coaching in NFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dan Mullen was connected to a move to the NFL throughout much of the offseason.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Gators head coach was “open to going to the pros,” and Mullen was soon connected to the open New York Jets job.

“I didn’t interview with any NFL teams this year,” Mullen said on Tuesday for his pre-spring press conference. “Most of my focus was on getting us back to Atlanta to get back to the SEC Championship game.

“Lot of rumors out there but I didn’t speak with anybody.”

However, the Gators head coach did not completely rule out a move to the NFL during the press conference. In a follow up question, Mullen was asked about his interest in an NFL jump. According to the Gators head coach, many college coaches are concerned about the “uncertainties” in the college game.

“I think a lot of people are trying to figure out what the future of college football is going to hold and what that’s going to look like going forward,” Mullen explained. “I love being here at the University of Florida. I think we have a great program. We have a great fan base, great history, the opportunity to be a championship program every single year. I think there are concerns with coaches is what the future of college football is going to look like.

“I think there’s a lot of uncertainties to it right now, of how that’s going to shape,” he added. “I think that’s probably the fairest way as people look at things and look at the future is what is college football going to look like in three or four years. I think there’s a lot of uncertainty that we’re trying to figure out right now to see what our futures are going to hold.”

Mullen currently has three years left on his contract. Generally, college football head coaches receive extensions so they are never under four years left. Mullen was asked if he was concerned about other programs negatively recruiting against the Gators.

“I don’t control that part of it, so I’ve got to worry about what I control, you know, which is getting the team ready to go for practice on Thursday. That can be in somebody else’s press conference, that’d be a good question for them.”

