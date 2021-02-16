Injunction against city of Gainesville denied making upcoming municipal election go on as scheduled
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s municipal election will go on as scheduled.
On Monday, County Judge Monica Brasington ruled against a would-be candidate who claimed he was improperly kept from qualifying.
Tayari Appiah said he was kept out of city hall on the last day of qualifying, and filed for an injunction.
The judge wrote he “did not make a diligent effort to meet with the clerk to present the necessary qualification papers” and “rescheduling this election could create confusion in the minds of voters” who have already seen the ballot.
RELATED STORIES:
- Decision delayed for case against Gainesville over not qualifying potential candidate
- Gainesville man files suit against the city after he was unable to register
- Gainesville man denied entry to City Hall on last day to qualify for elections
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.