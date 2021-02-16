Lake City neighborhood sustains damage after tornado warned storm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 4 p.m. on Monday, with a tornado warning in effect, a storm swept through Lake City, leaving some damage in the High Point Farm neighborhood, just a few miles west of the city.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

“Of course, I was concerned you know because you hear horror stories about tornadoes and there were tornado warnings,” Sharon O’quinn said.

74-year-old Sharon O’quinn and her 91-year-old mother got the tornado warning alert around 3:30 p.m. and found a safe place in their home. She’s said all the damage happened in just 10-15 minutes.

“I took her to a safer place in my house and just in a few minutes the front came through,” O’quinn said. “It was very quick. A lot of debris blowing around. I could hear the hail hitting my roof and limbs hitting the side of the house.”

She and a few of her neighbors checked on each other after the storm to make sure everyone was okay.

“Fortunately, we’re safe and everyone in my neighborhood was safe, although there was substantial trees and some roofs damaged,” O’quinn said.

TV20′s Camille Syed reported, “When Mrs. Sharon walked out of her front door she found pieces of a patio screening and pillows from one of neighbors home.”

“I found a couple of porch pillows down from my front yard and I’m trying to locate who those belong to,” O’quinn said.

The most damage seen was a fence at one of the houses that was completely torn apart but there were no injuries.

“You know, thankfully it was just one of those things and everybody’s safe,” Oquinn added. “That’s most important.”

The National Weather Service has not declared the storm a tornado.

Trending Stories: Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.