Advertisement

Man wanted on federal weapons charges is arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police have tracked down a man wanted on federal weapons charges.

22-year-old Benjamin Townsel was located and arrested Monday after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced he was armed and dangerous.

Officers say Townsel led them on a vehicle chase and crashed into a tree near Northwest 55th Avenue.

He then ran away.

He was found with two others hiding in a junk vehicle.

CAPTURED!! Benjamin Townsel - wanted on a Federal Warrant for firearms charges - was located & arrested today. He fled...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Latest News

Jacob Jepson
Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen
Jacob Jepson
Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen
Benjamin Townsel
Man wanted on federal weapons charges is arrested
GRU
GRU public radio system bill to be settled in March