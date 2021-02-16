Man wanted on federal weapons charges is arrested

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police have tracked down a man wanted on federal weapons charges.

22-year-old Benjamin Townsel was located and arrested Monday after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced he was armed and dangerous.

Officers say Townsel led them on a vehicle chase and crashed into a tree near Northwest 55th Avenue.

He then ran away.

He was found with two others hiding in a junk vehicle.

CAPTURED!! Benjamin Townsel - wanted on a Federal Warrant for firearms charges - was located & arrested today. He fled... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, February 15, 2021

