Man wanted on federal weapons charges is arrested
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police have tracked down a man wanted on federal weapons charges.
22-year-old Benjamin Townsel was located and arrested Monday after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies announced he was armed and dangerous.
Officers say Townsel led them on a vehicle chase and crashed into a tree near Northwest 55th Avenue.
He then ran away.
He was found with two others hiding in a junk vehicle.
CAPTURED!! Benjamin Townsel - wanted on a Federal Warrant for firearms charges - was located & arrested today. He fled...Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, February 15, 2021
