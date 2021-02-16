Advertisement

Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday

Severe winter weather is affecting Florida's COVID vaccine supply.
Severe winter weather is affecting Florida's COVID vaccine supply.(WCJB)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix will not open COVID appointments scheduling on Wednesday.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

The winter weather stretching across a lot of the United States has delayed vaccine shipments to Florida, which means Publix will not have enough doses to open up more appointment slots.

Due to lack of supply, Publix will not open more appointments on Wednesday, however, they are expected to open more appointments on Friday morning at 7 a.m..

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

According to Publix, appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are not impacted by this change.

To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
Gators head coach Dan Mullen did not interview with an NFL Team, does not close door on coaching in NFL
Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
No Florida Gators spring game for the second year in a row due to COVID-19