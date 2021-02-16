Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix will not open COVID appointments scheduling on Wednesday.

The winter weather stretching across a lot of the United States has delayed vaccine shipments to Florida, which means Publix will not have enough doses to open up more appointment slots.

Due to lack of supply, Publix will not open more appointments on Wednesday, however, they are expected to open more appointments on Friday morning at 7 a.m..

According to Publix, appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are not impacted by this change.

To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. These appointments are only open to Florida residents.

