Advertisement

Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County resident is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Deputies say in September of last year, 31-year-old Jacob Jepson forced a teen to perform a sex act.

Jepson is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail. Bond is denied.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over

Latest News

Some rural North Central Florida Counties awarded funds for economic development
Some rural North Central Florida Counties awarded funds for economic development
Some rural North Central Florida Counties awarded funds for economic development
Some rural North Central Florida Counties awarded funds for economic development
Lottery Winner Map
Dunnellon man wins $500,000 lottery prize
Lottery Winner Map
Dunnellon man wins $500,000 lottery prize
Rain in forecast midweek
AJ Morning Forecast Update