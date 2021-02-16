Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County resident is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Deputies say in September of last year, 31-year-old Jacob Jepson forced a teen to perform a sex act.

Jepson is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail. Bond is denied.

