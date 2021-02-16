Putnam County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a teen
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County resident is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.
Deputies say in September of last year, 31-year-old Jacob Jepson forced a teen to perform a sex act.
Jepson is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault.
He is being held at the Putnam County Jail. Bond is denied.
