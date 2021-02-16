Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for answers in a shooting that took a man’s life.

That man was 41-year-old Larry Dugger - or as friends and family called him, Frank Dugger.

The shooting incident took place deep in the Ocala National Forest, on a bumpy, pot hole filled road.

After driving for several minutes on NE 196th Terrace Road, we came across the Rainbow Gathering.

Deputies said that they responded to the group last Friday night just before 11 for a report of a shooting.

MCSO officials have confirmed that someone did arrive at the Rainbow Gathering and they did fire a gun, but they are sill investigating the exact details of what happened.

TV20 spoke to Ethan Abbott, who said he saw exactly what happened.

“Five trucks came down. They went down an went around the corner. They were yelling things, being hostile towards the individuals here, shining bright lights at them. And within five minutes, another vehicle came flying down the road, went to what we call front gate, which is about where those guys are standing, slammed on his breaks revved his motor, I was at front gate when that happened,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he tried to talk to the person who was in the vehicle to see what was going on, that’s when the driver put his truck in reverse and continued driving.

“People where yelling at him to slow down because as you can see this is a narrow dirt road, with pot holes and the risk of harming somebody is pretty strong. He got back here and from about two feet away he shot Frank,” Abbott added.

Members of the Rainbow Family have put together a memorial to honor the Tennessee native.

Dugger’s brother, Chad Roseberry, has created a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses for a service in Tennessee.

In just a few days, they’ve exceeded their fundraising goal.

“Larry, a.k.a Frank, was the most beautiful soul you could ever meet, and if you were lucky - I’m sorry - if you were lucky enough to know him, then consider yourself blessed,” Rosebery said.

This case is still being investigated by deputies. MCSO officials said, anyone with information, give a call to Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

