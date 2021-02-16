Advertisement

Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former president trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The New York Times reported Monday it had obtained a copy of a letter that 11 members of Kinzinger’s family sent him.

In the letter dated Jan. 8, they called Kinzinger “a disappointment to God” and accused him of being a member of the “devil’s army.”

They wrote that he had embarrassed the family name.

Kinzinger had also called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office, and he was one of ten Republicans who later joined all house Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month.

Kinzinger is holding firm, and says he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

