Advertisement

Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was an unbelievable sight Monday night on I-75 when a semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturned.

Florida Highway Patrol and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near the southbound rest area near Payne’s Prairie just after 11:30 p.m.

The driver was not hurt, but emergency responders took him to the hospital to get checked out.

The accident left quite a mess on the highway but was cleared ahead of the morning commute.

While You Were Sleeping: Last night at 11:40pm, Florida Highway Patrol and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Alachua County Sheriff on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
Woman beats another person with curtain rod after trying to run them over
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75
Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
No Florida Gators spring game for the second year in a row due to COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine event in Alachua County canceled
Rain returns Wednesday
AJ Afternoon Forecast