Semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturns on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was an unbelievable sight Monday night on I-75 when a semi-truck filled with frappuccinos overturned.

Florida Highway Patrol and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near the southbound rest area near Payne’s Prairie just after 11:30 p.m.

The driver was not hurt, but emergency responders took him to the hospital to get checked out.

The accident left quite a mess on the highway but was cleared ahead of the morning commute.

