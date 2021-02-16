Some rural North Central Florida Counties awarded funds for economic development

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has announced nearly $350,000 will be given to 14 rural counties for economic development, including North Central Florida.

The money awarded is part of Enterprise Florida’s Rural Expansion Toolkit Initiative to help rural communities with “broad-based economic engagement and capacity building efforts.”

Levy County’s Nature Coast Business Development Council will receive $25,000.

Both Suwannee County and Columbia County’s economic development departments will receive just under $25,000.

