UF women lose top scorer to injury and drop home game to Kentucky, 88-80

Gator sophomore Lavender Briggs is out for the year with a foot injury
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team received a devastating blow on Monday with the announcement that sophomore guard Lavender Briggs would miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury. Briggs was averaging 19.4 points per game, including a 21.8 average in SEC play.

After releasing that information, Florida then went out and played an inspired game against a ranked opponent.

Florida lost to No. 20 Kentucky, 88-80 but received career-high scoring efforts from Danielle Rainey with 20 points and Nina Rickards with 19. Kiki Smith led the Gators with 23 and they led by six points in the second quarter.

UK was led by Rhyne Howard’s 31 points and the Wildcats finished the half on a 10-0 run to take a 47-42 lead into the locker room. Kentucky built its lead to 63-48 midway through the third quarter and held off a Gator charge for the victory.

Florida (10-9 overall, 3-8 SEC) plays twice more this week. The Gators host Alabama on Thursday and then visit Missouri on Sunday.

