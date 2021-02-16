University of Florida veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile’s stomach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When a crocodile got a shoe stuck in her gut, the University of Florida’s veterinarians were called to help.

The 10.5 ft Nile Crocodile named Anuket was brought to the UF Veterinary Hospital on February 5th for the removal of a shoe she swallowed in December. The crocodile lives at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Keepers said a shoe fell off someone ziplining over her enclosure.

To remove the shoe, zoo medicine resident Garrett Fraess first tried to reach into the 341lbs reptile’s mouth and pull the shoe out. That attempt was unsuccessful.

The zoo medicine team then took Anuket for surgery, where large animal surgeon Dr. Adam Biedrzycki attempted to manipulate the shoe through an incision and push it from the stomach to the esophagus, to be pulled out. That failed as well.

Finally, they performed a gastrotomy, allowing access to the animal’s stomach, at which point the shoe was easily removed.

Anuket is now recovering back in her enclosure.

If the shoe fits your fancy …. swallow it? Not a good idea! This 10.5-foot, 341-pound Nile crocodile, named Anuket, came... Posted by University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday, February 15, 2021

