Update: Construction on Fanning Springs hotel stalled after lawsuit

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -The developers of a hotel in Fanning Springs said the lawsuit brought against them by their contractor is actually a counter-suit because they previously had filed suit against the contractor.

Gilchrist County court records show attorneys for Nature Coast Development Group” filed suit in Oct. 2020 against contractor WB Services. The alleged faulty quality work, failure to finish the work on time, fraudulent billings, and that they did not have worker’s comp.

Then in January, WB Sevices filed suit in federal court against Nature Coast.

