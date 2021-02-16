Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Gainesville woman repeatedly threatened and harassed apartment complex manager
Alachua County Schools is closed Monday for Presidents Day, but will be open on Tuesday for in...
Fake message about Alachua County Public Schools being sent around social media
All COVID vaccine appointments in NCFL were filled up, and the next batch of appointments will...
Update: No more appointments at Publix; Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie start administering COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
CareerSource of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties is set to hold four different hiring events...
A week full of hiring events provides opportunities for a variety of skill sets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
You can see the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell over the weekend.
Blizzard the polar bear loves the snow