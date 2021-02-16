Advertisement

Winter weather impacts a NCFL county COVID-19 vaccine supply, two counties have appointments available

Due to the storm, the Department of Health in Levy County has not received the expected supply of initial doses this week and will not open new appointment slots at this time.(WKYT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The winter weather up north continues to wreck havoc on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Due to the storm, the Department of Health in Levy County has not received the expected supply of initial doses this week and will not open new appointment slots at this time.

RELATED STORY: Publix cancels COVID vaccine appointment scheduling on Wednesday

A spokesman tells TV20′s Dylan Lyons they could open up more appointments later on this week, however, that depends on if they can receive more doses. The DOH in Levy County is not the only one affected locally. Publix is not opening up any new appointments on Wednesday due to a lack of supply.

Meanwhile, appointments are still available in both Dixie and Gilchrist Counties.

To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-463-3120 in Gilchrist, while you are asked 352-498-1360 for Dixie County appointments.

All three counties will continue to administer second doses to people that had already scheduled an appointment

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

