Adorable, adoptbale animals in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. in need of a new, loving home.

Chili is a two-year-old female mixed breed dog.

She’s currently getting training from select Marion Correctional Inmates as part of their FIDO project.

Staff say she’s a busy-minded dog with plenty of energy.

Rocky is a two-year-old male cat with white and tabby markings.

Shelter staff say he’s a very affectionate guy who will just adore a new family.

Someone looking for a gentle fellow might just be looking for him.

Stacey is an eight-year-old female mixed breed dog.

She’s hoping to cuddle her way into a new home, and she might even be able to help you redecorate!

Staff say she recently learned how to paint, with the help of some peanut butter bribery of course.

All this month, people can find their new best friend for $14.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tue through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

