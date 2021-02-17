Advertisement

ASO investigating a double shooting, offers gun bounty

The Alachua County sheriff's office is investigating another shooting in the Eastwood Meadows neighborhood.
The Alachua County sheriff’s office is investigating another shooting in the Eastwood Meadows neighborhood.((c) Fer Gregory | WIFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County sheriff’s office is investigating another shooting in the Eastwood Meadows neighborhood.

Deputies say two people were shot on Tuesday night. One person was grazed on the head, while another was shot in the leg - neither are life threatening injuries.

According to ASO, the victims have not been very cooperative in the investigation.

One of victims was injured just two weeks ago in a shooting in the same area.

“During the last month, there have been multiple calls to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office regarding shots being fired. All have been within the Verdant Cove and Eastwood Meadows neighborhoods,” said ASO in a Facebook post. “At least three calls involved a person being shot and numerous others involved shots being heard or fired.”

If you have any information on these shootings ASO asks residents to call (352) 955-1818 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers. Also, anyone providing information leading to an arrest and the seizure of the firearm utilized in this crime will be eligible for a $1,000 reward through the Alachua County Gun Bounty program.

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

