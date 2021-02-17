Advertisement

Bear-A-Thon: Help a child diagnosed with cancer

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 93.7 K COUNTRY and Wind-FM are teaming up this year for the annual Bear-a-thon event. For a $40 donation a duck or bear stuffed animal can be purchased for children diagnosed with cancer.

RELATED STORY: Bear-a-thon event for children’s cancer begins Wednesday

All of the money raised will be staying in North Central Florida towards children and research at UF Health Pediatric Cancer Centers.

In addition to the stuffed animals, money will also be raised through an auction running through 7 pm.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

To make a donation click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Temperatures in the upper 60's
AJ Morning Forecast Update
Two food distributions are planned Wednesday in North Central Florida.
Multiple food distributions to take place across North Central Florida
All this month, people can find their new best friend for $14.
Adorable, adoptbale animals in Marion County
Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School’s system
Marion County Public Schools to hold hiring event for prospective school bus drivers