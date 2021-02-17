Bear-A-Thon: Help a child diagnosed with cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 93.7 K COUNTRY and Wind-FM are teaming up this year for the annual Bear-a-thon event. For a $40 donation a duck or bear stuffed animal can be purchased for children diagnosed with cancer.

RELATED STORY: Bear-a-thon event for children’s cancer begins Wednesday

All of the money raised will be staying in North Central Florida towards children and research at UF Health Pediatric Cancer Centers.

The annual Bear-A-Thon put on by @937_kcountry and @windfm is officially underway! Today for a $40 donation you can purchase a bear or duck for a child diagnosed with cancer. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Dl8uH14sPi — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) February 17, 2021

In addition to the stuffed animals, money will also be raised through an auction running through 7 pm.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

To make a donation click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.