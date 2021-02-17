Cammack: Hitchcock’s could soon offer COVID-19 vaccine

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available in another local grocery chain.

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack tells TV20 that they are working with the state to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments at local Hitchcock’s.

“We’ve been working with the state to get Hitchcock’s up and running. That will open up some areas in our region that additional vaccines can be distributed that way,” said Cammack.

Hitchcock’s would join Publix, Winn Dixie, Sam’s Club, Harvey’s and Walmart as another location for residents in North Central Florida to obtain a vaccine. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the vaccines were available at several Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, and that Publix was expanding the project into new stores.

These recent additions were due to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Starting last Friday, 490 pharmacy locations across 52 counties in the state of Florida are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine - this is in addition to any vaccines distributed through hospitals and local Department of Health county offices.

“We are really seeing this boots on the ground,” said Cammack. ”I am very pleased that we are about 2 million vaccines in arms. Having visited the sites, the operations on the ground are moving very, very smoothly. We’ll see additional locations being opened up.”

Cammack, who represents Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, says her office is also on hand to help anyone in the area who is having difficulty signing up for a vaccine.

“Our office we’ve taken on the challenge personally for anyone that is having trouble with connectivity, getting on the state website, or their county website,” she said. “They can call our office it is (202) 225-5744, and our team can help get that person, one of our constituents, logged into the system and get in line for a vaccination.”

