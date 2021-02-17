Advertisement

Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion Co. left one person dead and two injured Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two people riding a motorcycle were headed east on SW 38th St between Ocala and York.

Near the intersection of 74th Ave, a car collided with the motorcycle head on.

The 65-year-old passenger on the bike was killed, the drivers of both vehicles are seriously injured.

