Car hits motorcycle head on in Marion County, killing one

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion Co. left one person dead and two injured Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two people riding a motorcycle were headed east on SW 38th St between Ocala and York.

Near the intersection of 74th Ave, a car collided with the motorcycle head on.

The 65-year-old passenger on the bike was killed, the drivers of both vehicles are seriously injured.

