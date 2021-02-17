Fire causes visibility issues on Suwannee County roads

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol issued a smoke advisory in Suwannee Co. Tuesday night.

According to Troopers, there was a 150 acre fire in the area of U.S. HWY 129 and I-10, just north of Live Oak.

Smoke from the fire could cause visibility issues for drivers in the area.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and use low beam headlights.

