Florida men’s basketball team falls to Arkansas in return to action, 75-64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold shooting half in frigid Fayetteville on Wednesday, rallying from down 15 points in the second half but still falling to Arkansas, 75-64 in the Gators’ return from a 13-day layoff. Florida dropped to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks won their seventh in a row and improved to 17-5 overall, 9-4 in league play.

Jacksonville, Arkansas native Tyree Appleby led a Gator charge from down 45-30 in the second half, scoring a team-high 16 points. Appleby’s off-balance bucket with 4:40 to play gave Florida its first and only lead of the game, 62-61. Colin Castleton was the only other Gator to reach double figures with 13. Florida shot only 37.7 percent for the night and missed 17 of 21 three-point attempts.

The final run of the game belonged to the Razorbacks, who finished with a 14-2 stretch. Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18.

Florida was seeing its first game action since Feb. 3 due to positive COVID-19 results. Two games were postponed because of positive tests within the Gators, and a third was not played because of positives within the opponent’s roster.

The Gators have dropped two straight and return home to face Georgia Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

