Advertisement

Florida men’s basketball team falls to Arkansas in return to action, 75-64

Gators had not played since Feb. 3 out of concern for COVID-19 spread
Arkansas forward Connor Vanover (23) and Florida forward Omar Payne (5) fight for a rebound...
Arkansas forward Connor Vanover (23) and Florida forward Omar Payne (5) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold shooting half in frigid Fayetteville on Wednesday, rallying from down 15 points in the second half but still falling to Arkansas, 75-64 in the Gators’ return from a 13-day layoff. Florida dropped to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks won their seventh in a row and improved to 17-5 overall, 9-4 in league play.

Jacksonville, Arkansas native Tyree Appleby led a Gator charge from down 45-30 in the second half, scoring a team-high 16 points. Appleby’s off-balance bucket with 4:40 to play gave Florida its first and only lead of the game, 62-61. Colin Castleton was the only other Gator to reach double figures with 13. Florida shot only 37.7 percent for the night and missed 17 of 21 three-point attempts.

The final run of the game belonged to the Razorbacks, who finished with a 14-2 stretch. Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18.

Florida was seeing its first game action since Feb. 3 due to positive COVID-19 results. Two games were postponed because of positive tests within the Gators, and a third was not played because of positives within the opponent’s roster.

The Gators have dropped two straight and return home to face Georgia Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide
According to police, 22-year-old Benjamin Townsel is wanted on a federal warrant for being a...
Ocala man wanted on federal warrant; police say he is dangerous
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

One on One with the home opener Wed.
One on One with head coach Tim Walton on the eve of the Gator softball home opner
Florida coach Dan Mullen, center, watches play against Oklahoma during the first half of the...
Gators head coach Dan Mullen says he did not interview with an NFL Team, does not close door on coaching in NFL
O'Connell Center, Mon.
UF women lose top scorer to injury and drop home game to Kentucky, 88-80
shorthanded Gators fall to Kentucky
UF women fall to Kentucky