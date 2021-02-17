Gainesville man arrested for stealing more than $2 million from his mother’s trust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is under arrest after stealing more than two million dollars from his mother’s trust.

Bryan Weber is charged with racketeering, grand larceny, exploitation of the elderly, and fraud.

Weber’s wife, Theresa Weber, is named a co-defendant in the case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bryan Weber was named sole trustee on his mother’s trust account and named her power of attorney in 2015 - this is the about the same time the 86-year-old woman was placed into Oak Hammock nursing home in Alachua County. In 2015, her trust was valued at $2.2 million.

The mother died on Aug. 14, 2019.

Prior to her death, the victim’s other children realized money was being taken out of the trust. During a visit in June 2019, it was revealed that the mother owed Oak Hammock $55,000 in living expenses. After the mother’s death, Weber’s siblings also found outstanding bills due to an accountant, the funeral home, and even the IRS - totaling over $70,000.

According to the trust, it was Weber’s responsibility to settle these debts from the trust. This is when Weber’s brothers realized the trust had no more money in it.

The Gainesville Police report highlighted several big transfers and some large expenses done by Bryan Weber and his wife. By inspecting the trust, GPD found several big transfers to Bryan Weber’s account, his wife’s account and into an account co-owned by both Weber and his wife.

Weber also used the trust money to pay for a home remodel in excess of $730,000.

In addition to these large transfers, investigators found that Weber and his wife used the trust money to pay for a lavish vacations, home appliances, pest control, cars for their children, furniture, their daughter’s wedding and even a house - the house was leased to their daughter. The leasing agreement with their daughter included an option to purchase the home for less than market value.

In May 29, 2020, Webber sent an email to both of his bothers, saying, “I owe you a lot and this letter is the very least amount I owe you. Simply stated I mismanaged and misappropriated mom’s money...Once your attorney knows about the situation, she is compelled to report to the State Attorney’s Office to indict and prosecute. I will be found guilty and be incarcerated for the rest of my life.”

Weber is currently being held in the Alachua County jail.

