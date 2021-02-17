Advertisement

High Springs police searching for armed robber who stole narcotics from a pharmacy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SPINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who stole narcotics from a pharmacy.

Officers say around 5:00pm on Monday at Caring Pharmacy on Northwest Highway 441 a man pulled out a gun and demanded narcotics.

Detectives believe this is the same suspect who robbed this same pharmacy in March 2020.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

