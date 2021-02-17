High Springs police searching for armed robber who stole narcotics from a pharmacy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who stole narcotics from a pharmacy.

Officers say around 5:00pm on Monday at Caring Pharmacy on Northwest Highway 441 a man pulled out a gun and demanded narcotics.

Detectives believe this is the same suspect who robbed this same pharmacy in March 2020.

