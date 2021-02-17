‘House of Prayer’ cult leader set to appear in court for change of plea hearing

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former leader of the “House of Prayer” in Micanopy Anna Young is due in court Wednesday morning.

Young is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in connection to the death of Emon Harper, also known as “Baby Moses” in 1988.

She originally pleaded not guilty in 2017 to starving Harper to death.

Documents filed in Alachua County court Monday also add a charge of negligent manslaughter against her.

She is accused of withholding medicine from Katonya Jackson, which lead to her death on Nov 24 1983.

