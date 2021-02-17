Marion County leaders discuss lack of internet access in rural areas

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A better level of internet access is on the mind of some county leaders in three different zoom meetings Wednesday with north central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

It’s in rural areas were leaders find there to be an issue.

According to the FCC, the acceptable internet speed is 25 over three ‘megs’, but Cammack said at that speed, it’s just basic email that people would be able to access, which she said is a problem.

And if people aren’t able to access the internet properly, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said, that could be a public safety issue.

“My communication when I talk to the citizens of Marion County, is through social media, and that’s what our biggest communication right now to citizens is during a disaster,” Sheriff Woods said.

And while rural areas are of the most concern, business leaders said access for working entrepreneurs is a concern as well .

Officials said that 170 people per week are moving to Ocala, and with more and more people working from home, internet access is something they are keeping an eye on.

“We were just rated number one mid-sized metro in the nation for entrepreneurship and a lot of these entrepreneurs start from their home and so that ability to access is going to be really key,” CEO of the Ocala / Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership, Kevin Sheilley said.

