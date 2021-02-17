Marion County Public Schools in desperate need of school bus drivers

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County public school system is in desperate need of school bus drivers and aids.

Related story: School bus driver shortage exacerbated by COVID-19

The school district has partnered with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion to get qualified drivers behind the wheel.

Employees said they’ve even brought back temporary positions with flexible scheduling to get enough people hired.

At Wednesday’s job fair, district employees guided applicants through the process and got them signed up for interviews.

“We need you, the kids need you, and in education that’s a big thing right now. That’s what we’re looking forward this hiring some drivers so we can get them to school on time to get their education,” MCPS Transportation Are Specialist Brenda Matchett said.

The school district is looking to hire between 20 to 25 bus drivers.

Related story: A week full of hiring events provides opportunities for a variety of skill sets

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.