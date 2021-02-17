Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools in desperate need of school bus drivers

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County public school system is in desperate need of school bus drivers and aids.

The school district has partnered with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion to get qualified drivers behind the wheel.

Employees said they’ve even brought back temporary positions with flexible scheduling to get enough people hired.

At Wednesday’s job fair, district employees guided applicants through the process and got them signed up for interviews.

“We need you, the kids need you, and in education that’s a big thing right now. That’s what we’re looking forward this hiring some drivers so we can get them to school on time to get their education,” MCPS Transportation Are Specialist Brenda Matchett said.

The school district is looking to hire between 20 to 25 bus drivers.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

