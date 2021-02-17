Marion County Public Schools to hold hiring event for prospective school bus drivers

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is in need of more school bus drivers.

This week’s job fair partnered with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion is focused on putting people behind the wheel.

From 10 am to 2 pm, prospective drivers can meet with employers at the CareerSource CLM Center on 2703 NE 14th St. in Ocala.

Meetings are by appointment only, and can be made over the phone at 352-840-5757.

Previously, staffing needs at Marion County’s New World Equestrian Center were the most popular available jobs.

On Thursday, Family Life Care will be hiring certified nursing assistants, personal care aides and registered nurses.

