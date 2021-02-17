Advertisement

Marion County Public Schools to hold hiring event for prospective school bus drivers

Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School’s system
Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School's system
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is in need of more school bus drivers.

This week’s job fair partnered with CareerSource Citrus-Levy-Marion is focused on putting people behind the wheel.

From 10 am to 2 pm, prospective drivers can meet with employers at the CareerSource CLM Center on 2703 NE 14th St. in Ocala.

Meetings are by appointment only, and can be made over the phone at 352-840-5757.

Previously, staffing needs at Marion County’s New World Equestrian Center were the most popular available jobs.

On Thursday, Family Life Care will be hiring certified nursing assistants, personal care aides and registered nurses.

All this month, people can find their new best friend for $14.
Adorable, adoptbale animals in Marion County
‘House of Prayer’ cult leader set to appear in court for change of plea hearing
Van side-swipes school bus after trying to pass it at railroad crossing
Fire causes visibility issues on Suwannee County roads
