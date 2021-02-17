Advertisement

Multiple food distributions to take place across North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) - Two food distributions are planned Wednesday in North Central Florida.

At 9 am, Farm Share will be at the University of Florida IFAS extension in Bradford Co.

They encourage people to come to the drive-thru distribution for fresh produce and non-perishables.

They add that people attending must wear a mask, even while in their car.

At 1 pm, Branford United Methodist Church will be holding its own distribution.

The church encourages people to bring their baskets to carry home the items.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
DeSantis calls President Biden a “lockdowner,” Governor adamant he will not close down Florida
41-year-old Larry Dugger was shot and killed after a late night drive-by shooting
Rainbow Family speaks out after their brother is killed in late night shooting
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
A man wanted by FSUPD for battery is spotted near University of Florida’s campus
Circuit Court judge orders change of plea hearing for Anna Young
DEVELOPING: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young charged with second homicide
A lawsuit filed by general contractor WB Services claims the developer, Nature Coast...
Lawsuit pauses construction of $15 million hotel in Fanning Springs

Latest News

Temperatures in the upper 60's
AJ Morning Forecast Update
All this month, people can find their new best friend for $14.
Adorable, adoptbale animals in Marion County
Bus drives in high demand for the Marion County Public School’s system
Marion County Public Schools to hold hiring event for prospective school bus drivers
‘House of Prayer’ cult leader set to appear in court for change of plea hearing
‘House of Prayer’ cult leader set to appear in court for change of plea hearing