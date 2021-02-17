Multiple food distributions to take place across North Central Florida

NORTH CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) - Two food distributions are planned Wednesday in North Central Florida.

At 9 am, Farm Share will be at the University of Florida IFAS extension in Bradford Co.

They encourage people to come to the drive-thru distribution for fresh produce and non-perishables.

They add that people attending must wear a mask, even while in their car.

At 1 pm, Branford United Methodist Church will be holding its own distribution.

The church encourages people to bring their baskets to carry home the items.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.