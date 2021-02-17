Advertisement

No COVID vaccine delivery issues at VA Medical Centers in North Florida, offers walk-up clinics

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 walk-up clinic this week
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Florida continues to deal with a lower supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is not having any supply issues.

“We haven’t had any delivery issues,” said NF/SGVHS Public Affairs Officer, Melanie Thomas.

This is good news for veterans, as the NF/SGVHS is now making the vaccine available to any veteran under the age of the 65 that is considered high risk for serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19 - including those that suffer from obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease.

The Lake City VA Medical Center and the Malcom Randall VAMC will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week, while supplies last.

Malcolm Randall VAMC will offer the clinic on Feb. 18 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., while, the Lake City Medical Center is offering the clinic from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. No appointment is necessary at either location.

Those that participate in this vaccine clinic, need to be eligible for VA health care benefits and must be able to return to the same site for the second dose in 21 days.

Anyone that has received any other vaccination in the last 14 days or is suffering from COVID-19 or Flu like symptoms will not be able to vaccinate.

Call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755 if you rather schedule an appointment.

