Sports apparel store ‘Gator Mania’ closes after 25 years in business

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville business closed its doors permanently after being part of the community for 25 years.

Gator Mania, a sports apparel store on SW 42nd St, closed on Feb 10.

Owner Jenice Bushnell said she is liquidating the store to cover debt and losses accumulated during the pandemic.

All inventory and fixtures can be purchased during a public auction at the store and online on Saturday at 10 am.

