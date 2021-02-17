Trenton runs past Branford, to face Hawthorne in state 1A semifinals

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The last two state champions in 1A girls basketball will meet in this year’s state semifinals. 2019 champion Trenton led Branford 31-6 at halftime and never looked back in Tuesday’s 58-44 region title game win over the Buccaneers. The Tigers move on to the state’s final four, where they will meet another North Central Florida school.

Defending state champion Hawthorne kept its quest for back to back titles alive by defeating Wildwood, 47-29. The Hornets also took down the Wildcats in last year’s region championship game. The Hornets and Tigers will face off on Wednesday, Feb 24 in Lakeland.

Buchholz, NCFL’s fourth and final team remaining in the state playoffs, plays Navarre Wednesday in the Class 6A region semifinals.

