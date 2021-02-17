TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Mason Badics (GHS)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Water polo has always challenged and fascinated Mason Badics.

“It takes a lot of skill from physically and mentally to know where the play is going on, said Gainesville High School Senior Mason Badics. “I’ve always been enamored by it. I love water polo because it’s a culmination of a bunch of different sports. It’s a lot like hockey, basketball, and soccer, and I just love the combination. It’s very fast.”

As a Captain and four-year starter for the Hurricanes, he embraces his responsibility as a leader.

“I haven’t always been able to be in a leadership role, but now that I am, I love it, I’ve always wanted to be captain and I’m proud to be where I am today.”

Even though there’s always chaos in the water, Badics never hesitates to rely on his teammates to get the job done.

“It’s pretty tough. It can get frustrating at times, especially when you’re getting half drowned and you gotta swim all the time. You gotta keep your head on a swivel at all times and it takes a lot of work, and you gotta have a lot of trust in your teammates which thankfully I do, which I’ve had for years.”

And in the classroom, Badics applies himself just as diligently. He carries a 4.5 weighted G.P.A., while taking college level courses in the school’s Cambridge Program. His focus on education isn’t just limited to passing today’s classes, but also setting himself up for the future.

“Not everyone’s gonna make it in the professional level,” said Badics. “And academics are something you’re gonna have to prepare for and then eventually find a career for the rest of your life and I love learning.”

His favorite subject is History. And while he admits, most people his age may not be intrigued by events and people that took place long ago, he believes it’s a great way to see the parallels of yesterday and today.

“I’ve always liked American History. I like learning of seeing the similarities of what happened in our past today. I’ve always liked it.”

Badic’s accomplishments, in and out of the water, are something everyone should strive to achieve. But his recipe for success is the tried and true method of good ole fashion hard work.

“Every time I’ve put in hard work in my life it’s helping grow, not only as an athlete, as a student, but also as a person. And I’ve been able to see that growth in myself and I’ve been able to see that growth in other people who’ve done the same thing.”

That attitude and willingness to dedicated himself to anything he puts his mind to gives his coach complete confidence that Badics will achieve great things in his future.

“Mason will be successful in life,” said Gainesville High School Water Polo Coach David Huelsman. “He’s subscribed to the methodologies we use. He’s a good person. He’s got all the checkboxes made along the way.”

Mason Badics exhibits all the qualities of a stellar student-athlete, and has rightfully earned himself the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week honors.

