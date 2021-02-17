Two armed vehicle robbers are trying to be identified by police

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are having trouble identifying two burglary suspects accused of shooting at a man.

Detectives say last Wednesday an unknown person was breaking into a vehicle near the 1100 block of Northeast 51st Place in the Summer Brook Community.

The owner tried to confront one of the robbers and that’s when the other fired shots at him from the road. Multiple bullets hit the victim’s truck and home, even entering laundry room inside the residence.

The criminals stole guns from unlocked vehicles.

The next day the same robbers returned to the area and broke into more vehicles, and stole another gun.

If you have any information that could help us identify either of these suspects, please call 352-732-9111.

Or you can submit an anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? Detectives are asking for your help to identify either of these suspects pictured! On 02/10/2021,... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.