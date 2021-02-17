UPDATE: Cult leader and ‘House of Prayer’ matriarch Anna Young enters a plea of no contest

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former cult leader of the ‘House of Prayer’ in Micanopy entered in her plea on Wednesday morning.

Anna Young entered a plea of no contest to the lesser charge of manslaughter of Emon Harper, also known as “Baby Moses.”

She originally pleaded not guilty in 2017 to starving Harper to death.

Documents filed in Alachua County court Monday also added a charge of negligent manslaughter against her. She is accused of withholding medicine from Katonya Jackson, which lead to her death in November 1983.

TV20′s Ruelle Fludd reports that they are currently hearing witness statements.

