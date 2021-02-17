Advertisement

UPDATE: Ocala police searching for killer in Valentine’s Day shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are now searching for a killer in a Valentine’s Day shooting that left one teenager dead.

According to OPD, Lorenzo Green was shot inside his car on NW 4 St. on Sunday. He died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators are now investigating the 18-year-old’s death as a homicide.

“We are looking for our community’s assistance to help us solve this crime; contact Detective Mary Williams at 352-812-1818 if you have any information about this homicide,” OPD said in a Facebook post. “You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. Also, IF YOU USE Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a CASH REWARD!”

Police say they found Green inside his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers treated the teen’s wounds until EMS arrived on the scene.

No one has admitted to seeing the shooter and no arrests have been made.

