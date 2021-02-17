UPDATE: Veterans under 65 and high risk can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in North Florida, South Georgia

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine availability to additional veterans.

The COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to any veteran under the age of the 65 that is considered high risk for serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of all the veterans that are currently eligible for the vaccine:

NEW!! Veterans under the age of 65 with high risk conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19. These conditions include obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, Veterans under the age of 65 with high risk conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19. cancer and heart disease

Veterans over the age of 65

High Risk Veterans: Homeless Veterans, Hemodialysis patients, Solid Organ Transplant patients, or patients enlisted for transplant, and Chemotherapy patient (receiving chemotherapy in a clinic/hospital setting) of any age

Veterans employed as essential workers (fire fighter, police officers, corrections officer, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (Teachers, support staff, and daycare workers), of any age. Documentation Required.

Veterans who are enrolled and eligible who fall into one of the current categories, can call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755, to schedule an appointment. If the vaccine is not available at their preferred site of care, Veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine at another NF/SGVHS location or be vaccinated though a no appointment needed drive thru/walk up event (while supplies last).

