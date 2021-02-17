Van side-swipes school bus after trying to pass it at railroad crossing

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A van tried passing a school bus at a railroad in Putnam Co. Tuesday, and ended up putting the bus in a ditch.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a school bus was headed north on U.S. HWY 17.

When the bus got near the intersection of CR-17, the bus stopped at a set of train tracks.

A van driving behind attempted to pass the bus, but was forced to swerve due to oncoming traffic.

The van side-swiped the bus and drove into a ditch.

None of the 25 children on board reported injuries.

The drivers are also okay.

