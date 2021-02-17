Advertisement

Van side-swipes school bus after trying to pass it at railroad crossing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A van tried passing a school bus at a railroad in Putnam Co. Tuesday, and ended up putting the bus in a ditch.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a school bus was headed north on U.S. HWY 17.

When the bus got near the intersection of CR-17, the bus stopped at a set of train tracks.

A van driving behind attempted to pass the bus, but was forced to swerve due to oncoming traffic.

The van side-swiped the bus and drove into a ditch.

None of the 25 children on board reported injuries.

The drivers are also okay.

